digest.base64
Available inall subroutines.
Returns the Base64 encoding of the input string,
as specified by RFC 4648
and is suitable for decoding by
digest.base64_decode.
IMPORTANT: Although Base64 can encode binary data, the input to this function is treated as a string. The STRING type in VCL cannot contain NUL characters. As such, it is not possible to encode NUL characters using this function.
The alphabet used is:
ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/
The output string is padded to a multiple of four characters in length
using the
= character.
See
digest.base64_decode
for details on the structure of Base64 encoding. In particular,
note that it is possible for two input strings to encode to the same
Base64 string.
Example
declare local var.base64_encoded STRING;set var.base64_encoded = digest.base64("Καλώς ορίσατε");# var.base64_encoded is now "zprOsc67z47PgiDOv8+Bzq/Pg86xz4TOtQ=="
digest.base64 is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.
Send HTTP Basic Auth in request to origin
Convert a password sent by the client in the querystring into a Authorization header to your origin server.
Cache POST/GraphQL query responses
GraphQL query requests are POSTs, but responses to POST typically can't be cached. Convert it to a querystring on a GET request to allow Fastly to cache GraphQL (or any HTTP POST) request.
