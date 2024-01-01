  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Cryptographic

digest.hmac_sha256

STRINGdigest.hmac_sha256STRINGkeySTRINGs

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a SHA-256-based message authentication code based on the supplied key and string s.

Example

declare local var.hmac_sha256 STRING;
set var.hmac_sha256 = digest.hmac_sha256("key", "input");
# var.hmac_sha256 is now "0x9e089ec13af881a8ac227a736c3e7c490ea3b4afca0c5f83dff6393b683a72e3"

