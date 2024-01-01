digest.hmac_sha256
Available inall subroutines.
Returns a SHA-256-based message authentication code based on the supplied
key and string
s.
Example
declare local var.hmac_sha256 STRING;set var.hmac_sha256 = digest.hmac_sha256("key", "input");# var.hmac_sha256 is now "0x9e089ec13af881a8ac227a736c3e7c490ea3b4afca0c5f83dff6393b683a72e3"
