digest.hash_sha256
Available inall subroutines.
Returns a SHA-256 cryptographic hash for the string
s.
Example
declare local var.hash_sha256 STRING;set var.hash_sha256 = digest.hash_sha256("123456789");# var.hash_sha256 is now "15e2b0d3c33891ebb0f1ef609ec419420c20e320ce94c65fbc8c3312448eb225"
