digest.hash_sha256

STRING digest.hash_sha256 STRING s

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a SHA-256 cryptographic hash for the string s .

Example

declare local var.hash_sha256 STRING ; set var.hash_sha256 = digest.hash_sha256 ( "123456789" );

digest.hash_sha256 is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

