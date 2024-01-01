digest.hmac_sha1_base64
Available inall subroutines.
Returns a SHA-1-based message authentication code based on the supplied
key and string
s. The returned code is Base64-encoded.
Example
declare local var.hmac_sha1_base64 STRING;set var.hmac_sha1_base64 = digest.hmac_sha1_base64("key", "input");# var.hmac_sha1_base64 is now "hRO7NVB2zOKuXrnzmatcr9unyKI="
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)