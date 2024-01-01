digest.rsa_verify
Available inall subroutines.
Returns
true if the RSA signature of
payload using
public_key matches
digest. The
hash_method parameter selects the digest
function to use. It can be
sha1,
sha256,
sha384,
sha512, or
default
(
default is equivalent to
sha256). The
STRING parameter in the
payload or digest could reference headers such as
req.http.payload and
req.http.digest. The
base64_method parameter is optional. It can
be
standard,
url,
url_nopad, or
default (
default is equivalent
to
url_nopad).
Base64 decoding behaves as if by a call to
digest.base64_decode.
See that function for handling invalid characters and the behavior of padding.
Unlike
digest.base64_decode, the decoded output is used directly
(rather than constructing a VCL STRING type), and so binary content
is permitted, including possible NUL bytes.
Example
if (digest.rsa_verify(sha256, {"-----BEGIN PUBLIC KEY-----aabbccddIieEffggHHhEXAMPLEPUBLICKEY-----END PUBLIC KEY-----"}, req.http.payload, req.http.digest, url_nopad)) { set req.http.verified = "Verified";} else { set req.http.verified = "Not Verified";}error 900;
