digest.rsa_verify

BOOL digest.rsa_verify ID hash_method STRING public_key STRING payload STRING digest ID base64_method

Available inall subroutines.

Returns true if the RSA signature of payload using public_key matches digest . The hash_method parameter selects the digest function to use. It can be sha1 , sha256 , sha384 , sha512 , or default ( default is equivalent to sha256 ). The STRING parameter in the payload or digest could reference headers such as req.http.payload and req.http.digest . The base64_method parameter is optional. It can be standard , url , url_nopad , or default ( default is equivalent to url_nopad ).

Base64 decoding behaves as if by a call to digest.base64_decode . See that function for handling invalid characters and the behavior of padding. Unlike digest.base64_decode , the decoded output is used directly (rather than constructing a VCL STRING type), and so binary content is permitted, including possible NUL bytes.

Example

if ( digest.rsa_verify (sha256, {"-----BEGIN PUBLIC KEY----- aabbccddIieEffggHHhEXAMPLEPUBLICKEY -----END PUBLIC KEY-----"} , req.http.payload , req.http.digest , url_nopad)) { set req.http.verified = "Verified" ; } else { set req.http.verified = "Not Verified" ; } error 900 ;

