digest.hmac_sha256_base64

STRING digest.hmac_sha256_base64 STRING key STRING s

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a SHA-256-based message authentication code based on the supplied key and string s . The returned code is Base64-encoded.

Example

declare local var.hmac_sha256_base64 STRING ; set var.hmac_sha256_base64 = digest.hmac_sha256_base64 ( "key" , "input" );

