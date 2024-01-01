  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Cryptographic

digest.base64url_decode

STRINGdigest.base64url_decodeSTRINGs

Available inall subroutines.

Returns the original representation of the base64url-encoded string s as produced by digest.base64url.

Although the input string may contain encoded binary data, the resulting output is treated as a string. As such, any NUL characters in the string will appear as a truncated result.

Padding is optional, and may be omitted. Decoding stops at the first instance of a = character, and any subsequent data is ignored. This is the only difference to the digest.base64url_nopad_decode function.

See digest.base64_decode for handling invalid characters and the behavior of padding.

Example

declare local var.base64url_decoded STRING;
set var.base64url_decoded = digest.base64url_decode("zprOsc67z47PgiDOv8-Bzq_Pg86xz4TOtQ==");
# var.base64url_decoded is now "Καλώς ορίσατε"

Base64 URL path segments

Unknown data in URL paths can result in invalid URLs, but base64url is designed to be URL-safe.

