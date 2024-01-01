digest.base64url_decode
Available inall subroutines.
Returns the original representation of the
base64url-encoded string
s
as produced by
digest.base64url.
Although the input string may contain encoded binary data, the resulting output is treated as a string. As such, any NUL characters in the string will appear as a truncated result.
Padding is optional, and may be omitted. Decoding stops at the first
instance of a
= character, and any subsequent data is ignored.
This is the only difference to the
digest.base64url_nopad_decode function.
See
digest.base64_decode
for handling invalid characters and the behavior of padding.
Example
declare local var.base64url_decoded STRING;set var.base64url_decoded = digest.base64url_decode("zprOsc67z47PgiDOv8-Bzq_Pg86xz4TOtQ==");# var.base64url_decoded is now "Καλώς ορίσατε"
