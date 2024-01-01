digest.base64url_decode

STRING digest.base64url_decode STRING s

Available inall subroutines.

Returns the original representation of the base64url -encoded string s as produced by digest.base64url .

Although the input string may contain encoded binary data, the resulting output is treated as a string. As such, any NUL characters in the string will appear as a truncated result.

Padding is optional, and may be omitted. Decoding stops at the first instance of a = character, and any subsequent data is ignored. This is the only difference to the digest.base64url_nopad_decode function.

See digest.base64_decode for handling invalid characters and the behavior of padding.

Example

declare local var.base64url_decoded STRING ; set var.base64url_decoded = digest.base64url_decode ( "zprOsc67z47PgiDOv8-Bzq_Pg86xz4TOtQ==" );

