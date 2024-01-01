digest.hash_sha512
Available inall subroutines.
Returns a SHA-512 cryptographic hash for the string
s.
Example
declare local var.hash_sha512 STRING;set var.hash_sha512 = digest.hash_sha512("123456789");# var.hash_sha512 is now "d9e6762dd1c8eaf6d61b3c6192fc408d4d6d5f1176d0c29169bc24e71c3f274ad27fcd5811b313d681f7e55ec02d73d499c95455b6b5bb503acf574fba8ffe85"
