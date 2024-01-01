digest.time_hmac_md5

STRING digest.time_hmac_md5 STRING key INTEGER interval INTEGER offset

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a time-based, one-time password. The password is an MD5 hash based upon the current time. The key parameter is a Base64-encoded key. The interval parameter specifies the lifetime of the token and must be non-negative. The offset parameter provides a means for mitigating clock skew.

Base64 decoding behaves as if by a call to digest.base64_decode . See that function for handling invalid characters and the behavior of padding. Unlike digest.base64_decode , the decoded output is used directly (rather than constructing a VCL STRING type), and so binary content is permitted, including possible NUL bytes.

Example