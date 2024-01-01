digest.time_hmac_md5
Available inall subroutines.
Returns a time-based, one-time password. The password is an MD5 hash based upon
the current time. The
key parameter is a Base64-encoded key. The
interval
parameter specifies the lifetime of the token and must be non-negative. The
offset parameter provides a means for mitigating clock skew.
Base64 decoding behaves as if by a call to
digest.base64_decode.
See that function for handling invalid characters and the behavior of padding.
Unlike
digest.base64_decode, the decoded output is used directly
(rather than constructing a VCL STRING type), and so binary content
is permitted, including possible NUL bytes.
Example
set req.http.X-OTP-CurBucket = digest.time_hmac_md5( digest.base64("secret"), 60, 0);set req.http.X-OTP-PrevBucket = digest.time_hmac_md5( digest.base64("secret"), 60, -1);set req.http.X-OTP-NextBucket = digest.time_hmac_md5( digest.base64("secret"), 60, 1);
User contributed notesBETA
