  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Cryptographic

digest.hash_sha384

STRINGdigest.hash_sha384STRINGs

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a SHA-384 cryptographic hash for the string s.

Example

declare local var.hash_sha384 STRING;
set var.hash_sha384 = digest.hash_sha384("123456789");
# var.hash_sha384 is now "eb455d56d2c1a69de64e832011f3393d45f3fa31d6842f21af92d2fe469c499da5e3179847334a18479c8d1dedea1be3"

