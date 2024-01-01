digest.hash_md5

STRING digest.hash_md5 STRING s

Available inall subroutines.

Returns an MD5 hash for the string s . MD5 is not considered a secure cryptographic hash.

Example

declare local var.hash_md5 STRING ; set var.hash_md5 = digest.hash_md5 ( "123456789" );

