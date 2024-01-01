digest.hash_md5
Available inall subroutines.
Returns an MD5 hash for the string
s. MD5 is not considered a secure
cryptographic hash.
Example
declare local var.hash_md5 STRING;set var.hash_md5 = digest.hash_md5("123456789");# var.hash_md5 is now "25f9e794323b453885f5181f1b624d0b"
digest.hash_md5 is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.
Check validity of inputs using a non-crypto hash
Block or identify syntactically invalid requests at the edge by using a hash function of your choice.
