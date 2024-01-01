  1. Home
digest.base64url_nopad

STRINGdigest.base64url_nopadSTRINGs

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a Base64-encoded representation of string s that is suitable for use in URLs and is suitable for decoding by digest.base64url_nopad_decode. For URL-safety, instances of + are replaced with - and instances of / are replaced with _.

The alphabet used is:

ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz
0123456789-_

This function does not length-pad the output string.

See digest.base64_decode for details on the structure of Base64 encoding. In particular, note that it is possible for two input strings to encode to the same Base64 string.

Example

declare local var.base64url_nopad_encoded STRING;
set var.base64url_nopad_encoded = digest.base64url_nopad("Καλώς ορίσατε");
# var.base64url_nopad_encoded is now "zprOsc67z47PgiDOv8-Bzq_Pg86xz4TOtQ"

Base64 URL path segments

Unknown data in URL paths can result in invalid URLs, but base64url is designed to be URL-safe.

