digest.base64_decode
Returns the original representation of the Base64-encoded string
s
as produced by
digest.base64.
IMPORTANT: Although the input string may contain encoded binary data, the resulting output is treated as a string. As such, any NUL characters in the string will appear as a truncated result.
Base64 encoding works by viewing a string as a sequence of bits, and grouping
those into six bits for each encoded character. The following example illustrates
the Base64-encoded string
YWJjZA== in relation to its corresponding decoded bytes
abcd:
(optional padding)Base64: Y W J j Z A = = ╭──┴───╮ ╭──┴───╮ ╭──┴───╮ ╭──┴───╮ ╭──┴───╮ ╭──┴───╮ ╭──┴───╮ ╭──┴───╮ 01 10 00 01 01 10 00 10 01 10 00 11 01 10 01 00 00 00 -- -- -- -- -- -- ╰────┬────╯ ╰────┬────╯ ╰────┬────╯ ╰────┬────╯ ╰─┬─╯Text: a b c d (not used)Bit: 0 23 24 47
Padding
The binary in the above example is illustrated in groups of two bits to help make it clearer to see where the six-bit and eight-bit boundaries are. Their corresponding bit numbers (indicated by the "Bit:" line) show alignment to 24-bit boundaries.
Padding is used to bring the Base64-encoded string up to the next 24-bit boundary if necessary. In this case, two padding bytes are present, bringing the length up to 28 bits. This alignment is not always necessary, and so padding is optional.
The presence of padding causes decoding to terminate. Any subsequent data is
ignored. For example, the Base64-encoded string
YWJjZA=YWJ decodes to
just
abcd and stops at the
= character.
This case should have two
= characters to pad correctly, but since padding is
optional, the single padding character here does not cause an error.
The subsequent
YWJ is ignored.
Unused bits
In the above example illustrating
YWJjZA==, the least significant four bits
of
A are not used, and these are ignored when producing the decoded string.
These ignored bits could have different values. For this reason, multiple
Base64-encoded strings may decode to the same bytes out.
For example,
YWJjZB== also decodes to the same bytes
abcd, because the
most significant two bits of
B are the same as the first two bits of
A.
There is not a one-to-one correlation between a Base64-encoded string and its
decoded bytes unless the number of decoded bytes aligns to a 24-bit boundary.
This only happens when there are no unused bits in the encoded string.
For this reason we recommend against comparing Base64-encoded strings for equality, and to compare decoded strings instead.
Handling for invalid characters
The character
~ is not valid in any Base64 alphabet, and is used here
to represent any similarly invalid character. Invalid characters are
skipped entirely when decoding, and do not contribute to the bits for
the current byte being output. Decoding continues for subsequent data
as if the invalid character were not present.
Base64: Y W J ~ Y W J ╭──┴───╮ ╭──┴───╮ ╭──┴───╮ ╭──┴───╮ ╭──┴───╮ ╭──┴───╮ ╭──┴───╮ 01 10 00 01 01 10 00 10 01 -- -- -- 01 10 00 01 01 10 00 10 01 ... ╰────┬────╯ ╰────┬────╯ ╰─────────┬────────╯ ╰────┬────╯Text: a b X X (etc)
Example
declare local var.base64_decoded STRING;set var.base64_decoded = digest.base64_decode("zprOsc67z47PgiDOv8+Bzq/Pg86xz4TOtQ==");# var.base64_decoded is now "Καλώς ορίσατε"
