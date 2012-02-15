digest.awsv4_hmac

Available inall subroutines.

Returns an AWSv4 message authentication code based on the supplied key and input , signing the string s . The key is automatically prepended with the requisite "AWS" , and should not be added by the caller.

This function does not support binary data for its secret_key or string to sign s parameters.

Example

declare local var.signature STRING ; set var.signature = digest.awsv4_hmac ( "wJalrXUtnFEMI/K7MDENG+bPxRfiCYEXAMPLEKEY" , "20120215" , "us-east-1" , "iam" , "hello" );

