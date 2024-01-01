digest.hash_sha224
Available inall subroutines.
Returns a SHA-224 cryptographic hash for the string
s.
Example
declare local var.hash_sha224 STRING;set var.hash_sha224 = digest.hash_sha224("123456789");# var.hash_sha224 is now "9b3e61bf29f17c75572fae2e86e17809a4513d07c8a18152acf34521"
