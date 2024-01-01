bin.hex_to_base64
Available inall subroutines.
This function interprets a string resulting from the concatenation of the parameters to the function as a hexadecimal string and it converts it to a Base64-encoded sequence of the same bytes.
For example,
"009FC233" on input will produce
"AJ/CMw==" on output.
In particular this allows hexadecimal sequences with representations of the
octet
00 to be converted to the Base64 format without incurring the
truncation that would occur if this conversion was performed in two steps:
first by decoding the hexadecimal sequence to a VCL string and then by
encoding the VCL string to Base64.
See
digest.base64_decode
for details on the structure of Base64 encoding. In particular,
note that it is possible for two input strings to encode to the same
Base64 string.
Errors
If the hex-encoded argument
s is not valid hex, or if it is an incomplete
pair, then
fastly.error will be set to
EINVAL.
If this function does not have enough memory to succeed, then
fastly.error
will be set to
ESESOOM.
Examples
sub vcl_miss { set bereq.http.ShaBase64 = bin.hex_to_base64(digest.hash_sha256(bereq.http.Token ":salt"));}
sub vcl_error { synthetic.base64 bin.hex_to_base64("00" req.http.Message "1a");}
User contributed notesBETA
