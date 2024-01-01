bin.hex_to_base64

STRING bin.hex_to_base64 STRING s

Available inall subroutines.

This function interprets a string resulting from the concatenation of the parameters to the function as a hexadecimal string and it converts it to a Base64-encoded sequence of the same bytes.

For example, "009FC233" on input will produce "AJ/CMw==" on output.

In particular this allows hexadecimal sequences with representations of the octet 00 to be converted to the Base64 format without incurring the truncation that would occur if this conversion was performed in two steps: first by decoding the hexadecimal sequence to a VCL string and then by encoding the VCL string to Base64.

See digest.base64_decode for details on the structure of Base64 encoding. In particular, note that it is possible for two input strings to encode to the same Base64 string.

Errors

If the hex-encoded argument s is not valid hex, or if it is an incomplete pair, then fastly.error will be set to EINVAL .

If this function does not have enough memory to succeed, then fastly.error will be set to ESESOOM .

Examples

sub vcl_miss { set bereq.http.ShaBase64 = bin.hex_to_base64 ( digest.hash_sha256 ( bereq.http.Token ":salt" )); }