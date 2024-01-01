digest.base64url_nopad_decode
Available inall subroutines.
Returns the original representation of the
base64url_nopad-encoded string
s
as produced by
digest.base64url_nopad.
Although the input string may contain encoded binary data, the resulting output is treated as a string. As such, any NUL characters in the string will appear as a truncated result.
The
= character is not used for padding, and is instead treated like any
other invalid character. Invalid characters are skipped when decoding.
For example, the Base64-encoded input
aGVsbG8=0 decodes to
hello4.
This is the only difference to the
digest.base64url_decode function.
See
digest.base64_decode
for handling invalid characters.
Example
declare local var.base64url_nopad_decoded STRING;set var.base64url_nopad_decoded = digest.base64url_nopad_decode("zprOsc67z47PgiDOv8-Bzq_Pg86xz4TOtQ");# var.base64url_nopad_decoded is now "Καλώς ορίσατε"
