  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Strings

utf8.strpad

STRINGutf8.strpadSTRINGsINTEGERcountSTRINGpad

Available inall subroutines.

Like std.strpad except count gives the number of Unicode code points for the output string rather than bytes.

Errors

This function requires the input strings s and pad to be UTF-8 encoded. If they are not, fastly.error will be set to EUTF8.

Example

utf8.strpad("abc", 7, "🌸🌼"); # gives "🌸🌼🌸🌼abc", seven code points total
std.strpad("abc",  7, "🌸🌼"); # gives "🌸abc" because 🌸 is four bytes

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024