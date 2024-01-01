utf8.strpad
Available inall subroutines.
Like
std.strpad except
count gives the
number of Unicode code points for the output string rather than bytes.
Errors
This function requires the input strings
s and
pad to be UTF-8 encoded.
If they are not,
fastly.error will be set
to
EUTF8.
Example
utf8.strpad("abc", 7, "🌸🌼"); # gives "🌸🌼🌸🌼abc", seven code points totalstd.strpad("abc", 7, "🌸🌼"); # gives "🌸abc" because 🌸 is four bytes
User contributed notesBETA
