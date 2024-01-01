std.strpad
Available inall subroutines.
Constructs a string containing the input string
s, padded out
with
pad to produce a string of the given
width. The padding string
pad
is repeated as necessary, and cut short when
width is reached.
Note that
width is given in bytes, and this function will cut short paddings
with multi-byte encodings.
Negative
width left-justifies
s by placing padding to the right. Positive
width right-justifies
s by placing padding to the left. If
width is less
than or equal to the length of
s, then no padding is performed.
If
pad is the empty string, then no padding is performed, and the unmodified
string
s is returned.
Examples
set var.s = std.strpad("abc", -10, "-="); # produces "abc-=-=-=-"set var.s = std.strpad("abc", 10, "-="); # produces "-=-=-=-abc"
Repeating a string:
declare local var.s STRING;declare local var.n INTEGER;set var.n = std.strlen("abcd");set var.n *= 3;set var.s = std.strpad("", var.n, "abcd"); # repeat "abcd" three times
