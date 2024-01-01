std.atoi

INTEGER std.atoi STRING s

Available inall subroutines.

Takes a string (which represents an integer) as an argument and returns its value. Behaves as if calling std.strtol with a base of 10.

Example

if ( std.atoi ( req.http.X-Decimal ) = = 42 ) { set req.http.X-TheAnswer = "Found" ; }

