std.str2ip

IP std.str2ip STRING addr STRING fallback

Available inall subroutines.

Converts the string addr to an IP address (IPv4 or IPv6). If conversion fails, fallback will be returned.

The string must be a numeric IP address representation in the standard format, such as 192.0.2.2 or 2001:db8::1 . This function does not support looking up an IP address by name.

We recommend using a fallback IP address that's meaningful for your particular Fastly service.

The inverse conversion is available as std.ip2str .

Example