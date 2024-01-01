std.str2ip
Available inall subroutines.
Converts the string
addr to an IP address (IPv4 or IPv6). If conversion fails,
fallback will be returned.
The string must be a numeric IP address representation in the standard format,
such as
192.0.2.2 or
2001:db8::1. This function does not support looking
up an IP address by name.
We recommend using a fallback IP address that's meaningful for your particular Fastly service.
The inverse conversion is available as
std.ip2str.
Example
if (std.str2ip("192.0.2.1", "192.0.2.2") ~ my_acl) { ...}
User contributed notesBETA
