std.strrep

STRING std.strrep STRING s INTEGER n

Available inall subroutines.

Repeat the given string n times. If n is a negative value, it is taken to mean zero.

Example

declare local var.s STRING ; set var.s = std.strrep ( "abc" , 3 );

