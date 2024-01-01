std.strrep
Available inall subroutines.
Repeat the given string
n times. If
n is a negative value, it is taken to
mean zero.
Example
declare local var.s STRING;set var.s = std.strrep("abc", 3); # produces "abcabcabc"
