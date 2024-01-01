  1. Home
std.strrep

STRINGstd.strrepSTRINGsINTEGERn

Available inall subroutines.

Repeat the given string n times. If n is a negative value, it is taken to mean zero.

Example

declare local var.s STRING;
set var.s = std.strrep("abc", 3); # produces "abcabcabc"

