std.strrev
Available inall subroutines.
Reverses the given string. This function does not support UTF-8 encoded strings.
Errors
This function will set
fastly.error to
EUTF8 if the input string
s is UTF-8 encoded.
Example
declare local var.s STRING;set var.s = std.strrev("abc"); # produces "cba"
User contributed notesBETA
