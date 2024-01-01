  1. Home
std.strrev

STRINGstd.strrevSTRINGs

Available inall subroutines.

Reverses the given string. This function does not support UTF-8 encoded strings.

Errors

This function will set fastly.error to EUTF8 if the input string s is UTF-8 encoded.

Example

declare local var.s STRING;
set var.s = std.strrev("abc"); # produces "cba"

