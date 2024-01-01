std.ip2str
Available inall subroutines.
Converts the IP address (IPv4 or IPv6) to a string.
The Domain Name Service (DNS) is not consulted, so the numeric form is returned.
The inverse conversion is available as
std.str2ip.
Example
if (std.ip2str(std.str2ip(req.http.Fastly-Client-IP, "192.0.2.2")) ~ my_acl) { ...}
