substr
Available inall subroutines.
Returns a substring of the byte string
s, starting from the byte
offset, of
byte
length. The substring is a copy of the original bytes.
The
length parameter is optional. If it's not specified, it means until the
end of the string.
The
offset parameter is zero-based. For example,
substr("abcdefg", 0, 3) is
"abc".
If the requested range is partially outside the string
s, the returned string
is truncated. For example,
substr("abcdefg", 5, 3) is
"fg".
If the requested range is completely outside the string
s, an unset value is
returned. For example,
substr("abc", 4, 2) returns an unset value, the edge
case
substr("abc", 3, 2) being
"".
A negative
offset counts backwards from the end of the string
s. For
example,
substr("abcdefg", -3, 2) is
"ef".
A negative
length counts backwards from the end of the string
s with the
offset taken into account. For example,
substr("abcdefg", 1, -3) is
"bcd"
and
substr("abcdefg", -4, -3) is
"de".
An unset value is also returned in the extreme edge cases of the
offset or
length causing integer overflows.
IMPORTANT:
substr does not correctly handle UTF-8 encoded Unicode strings because byte offsets and lengths are likely to result in invalid UTF-8. Use
utf8.substr to handle UTF-8 encoded Unicode strings.
Examples
log "left=" substr("foobar", 0, 3)log "middle=" substr("foobar", 2, 3)log "right=" substr("foobar", -3)
