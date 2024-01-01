substr

STRING substr STRING s INTEGER offset INTEGER length

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a substring of the byte string s , starting from the byte offset , of byte length . The substring is a copy of the original bytes.

The length parameter is optional. If it's not specified, it means until the end of the string.

The offset parameter is zero-based. For example, substr("abcdefg", 0, 3) is "abc" .

If the requested range is partially outside the string s , the returned string is truncated. For example, substr("abcdefg", 5, 3) is "fg" .

If the requested range is completely outside the string s , an unset value is returned. For example, substr("abc", 4, 2) returns an unset value, the edge case substr("abc", 3, 2) being "" .

A negative offset counts backwards from the end of the string s . For example, substr("abcdefg", -3, 2) is "ef" .

A negative length counts backwards from the end of the string s with the offset taken into account. For example, substr("abcdefg", 1, -3) is "bcd" and substr("abcdefg", -4, -3) is "de" .

An unset value is also returned in the extreme edge cases of the offset or length causing integer overflows.

IMPORTANT: substr does not correctly handle UTF-8 encoded Unicode strings because byte offsets and lengths are likely to result in invalid UTF-8. Use utf8.substr to handle UTF-8 encoded Unicode strings.

Examples

log "left=" substr ( "foobar" , 0 , 3 ) log "middle=" substr ( "foobar" , 2 , 3 ) log "right=" substr ( "foobar" , - 3 )

