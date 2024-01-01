  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Strings

utf8.codepoint_count

INTEGERutf8.codepoint_countSTRINGs

Available inall subroutines.

Returns the number of UTF-8 encoded Unicode code points in the string s. Returns zero if the string does not contain valid UTF-8.

