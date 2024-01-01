std.itoa_charset
Available inall subroutines.
Converts the integer
value to a string in the character set
charset.
The
charset value must be at least two characters in length. The length of the
character set is the numeric base of the conversion, so "0123456789ABCDEF"
converts to base 16 (hexadecimal) using uppercase
letters. Repeated characters are permitted.
Base prefixes, such as hexadecimal (
0x) and octal (
0), are not
included.
Errors
If the
charset argument is
not set or has fewer than two characters,
then
fastly.error will be set to
EINVAL.
Example
# binary, but sheep: "baaa"std.itoa_charset(8, "ab")
# hexadecimal in uppercase: "DEADBEEF"std.itoa_charset(0xdeadbeef, "0123456789ABCDEF")
# arbitrary Base62, sometimes used for URL-safe encoding: "5KsxueeBfd8"std.itoa_charset(4825434263756878946, "0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ")
