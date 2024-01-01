std.itoa

STRING std.itoa INTEGER value INTEGER base

Available inall subroutines.

Converts the integer value to a string in the given base .

The base value defaults to 10 (decimal) and can range from 2 to 36 (inclusive).

Base prefixes, such as hexadecimal ( 0x ) and octal ( 0 ), are not included.

The character set used is 0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz ( 0-9a-z ).

Errors

If the base argument is less than 2 or greater than 36, then fastly.error will be set to EINVAL .

Example