std.itoa
Available inall subroutines.
Converts the integer
value to a string in the given
base.
The
base value defaults to 10 (decimal) and can range from 2 to 36 (inclusive).
Base prefixes, such as hexadecimal (
0x) and octal (
0), are not
included.
The character set used is
0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz
(
0-9a-z).
Errors
If the
base argument is less than 2 or greater than 36, then
fastly.error will be set to
EINVAL.
Example
# decimal: "-10"std.itoa(-10)
# hexadecimal: "2a"std.itoa(42, 16)
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)