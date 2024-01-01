  1. Home
std.itoa

STRINGstd.itoaINTEGERvalueINTEGERbase

Available inall subroutines.

Converts the integer value to a string in the given base.

The base value defaults to 10 (decimal) and can range from 2 to 36 (inclusive).

Base prefixes, such as hexadecimal (0x) and octal (0), are not included.

The character set used is 0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz (0-9a-z).

Errors

If the base argument is less than 2 or greater than 36, then fastly.error will be set to EINVAL.

Example

# decimal: "-10"
std.itoa(-10)


# hexadecimal: "2a"
std.itoa(42, 16)

