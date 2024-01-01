  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Strings

std.anystr2ip

IPstd.anystr2ipSTRINGaddrSTRINGfallback

Available inall subroutines.

Converts the string addr to an IP address (IPv4 or IPv6). If conversion fails, fallback will be returned.

This function accepts a wider range of formats than std.str2ip: Each number may be specified in hexadecimal (0x...), octal (0...), or decimal format. There may be fewer than four numbers, in which case the last number is responsible for the remaining bytes of the IP. For example,0x8.010.2056 is equivalent to 8.8.8.8.

We recommend using a fallback IP address that's meaningful for your particular Fastly service.

Example

if (std.anystr2ip("0xc0.0.01001", "192.0.2.2") ~ my_acl) {
    ...
}

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024