std.atof
Available inall subroutines.
Takes a string (which represents a float) as an argument and returns its value.
Behaves as if calling
std.strtof with a base
of 10.
Example
if (std.atof(req.http.X-String) > 21.82) { set req.http.X-TheAnswer = "Found";}
Try it out
std.atof is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.
Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.
Geofence / block access to content by region
Group countries to cache content by custom regions or reject requests from some regions entirely.
Comprehensive logging
Fastly offers a myriad of different variables that you can log. See and test a large collection here.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)