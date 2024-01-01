  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Strings

std.strstr

STRINGstd.strstrSTRINGhaystackSTRINGneedle

Available inall subroutines.

Returns the part of haystack string starting from and including the first occurrence of needle until the end of haystack.

Example

set req.http.X-qs = std.strstr(req.url, "?");

Try it out

std.strstr is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.

Detect leaked passwords

Detect requests that contain submitted passwords and use a service to determine whether the password has leaked before allowing the request to proceed to origin (data from haveibeenpwned).

Compute intersection of two lists

Useful for comparing capabilities with required permissions.

Prevent hotlinking of product images by third party websites

Detect and reject requests from third party websites that attempt to embed your images on their pages.

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024