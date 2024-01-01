utf8.substr

STRING utf8.substr STRING s INTEGER offset INTEGER length

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a substring of the UTF-8 string s , starting from the Unicode code point offset , of Unicode code point length . The substring is a copy of the original bytes.

For example, substr("%u{3b1}%u{3b2}%u{3b3}", 1, 1) is "β" . See substr for the exact semantics of the offset and length .

If the input string is not valid UTF-8, an unset value is returned.