urlencode
Available inall subroutines.
Encodes a string for use in a URL. This is also known as
percent-encoding.
For example,
urlencode("hello world"); will return
"hello%20world".
This function is not prefixed with the
std. namespace.
Example
set req.url = req.url "?cookie=" urlencode(req.http.Cookie);
User contributed notesBETA
