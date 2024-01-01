  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Strings

urlencode

STRINGurlencodeSTRINGinput

Available inall subroutines.

Encodes a string for use in a URL. This is also known as percent-encoding. For example, urlencode("hello world"); will return "hello%20world".

This function is not prefixed with the std. namespace.

Example

set req.url = req.url "?cookie=" urlencode(req.http.Cookie);

