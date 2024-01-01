std.prefixof

BOOL std.prefixof STRING s STRING begins_with

Available inall subroutines.

True if the string s begins with the string begins_with . An empty string is not considered a prefix.

Returns false otherwise.

Example

set req.http.X-ps = std.prefixof ( "greenhouse" , "green" );

Try it out

std.prefixof is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.