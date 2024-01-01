std.prefixof
Available inall subroutines.
True if the string
s begins with the string
begins_with. An empty string is
not considered a prefix.
Returns
false otherwise.
Example
set req.http.X-ps = std.prefixof("greenhouse", "green");
