std.strtof
Converts the string
s to a float value with the given base
base. The value
base must be a constant integer expression (variables are not allowed).
The following string formats are supported for finite values:
- Decimal (base 10) floating point syntax. For example,
1.2,
-1.2e-3.
- Hexadecimal (base 16) floating point syntax. For example,
0xA.B,
0xA.Bp-3.
The syntax for these values corresponds to the syntax for VCL
FLOAT literals
in base 10 and 16 respectively. See VCL Types for details
of the
FLOAT literal syntax.
Supported bases are 0, 10, or 16.
A base of 0 causes the base to be automatically determined from the string
format. In this case, a
0x prefix indicates hex (base 16), and otherwise the
base is taken as decimal (base 10).
The syntax is required to match with a corresponding prefix when an explicit
base is given. That is, for base 16, the
0x prefix must be present. Likewise,
for base 10, the
0x prefix must be absent.
Numbers are parsed with a rounding mode of round to nearest with ties away from zero.
In addition to finite values, the following special string formats are supported:
NaN: NaN may be produced by the special format
NaN. Note that only one NaN representation is produced.
inf,
+inf,
-inf: Positive and negative infinities may be produced by the special format
infwith an optional preceding +/- sign.
The NaN and infinity special formats are case sensitive.
No whitespace is permitted by
std.strtof.
On error,
fastly.error is set.
Errors
If the string could not be parsed, then
fastly.error will be set to
EPARSENUM.
If the numeric value would cause overflow, then
fastly.error will be set to
ERANGE.
Example
declare local var.pi FLOAT;set var.pi = std.strtof(req.http.PI, 10);if (var.pi >= 3.14 && var.pi <= 3.1416) { set req.http.X-PI = "Close enough";}
