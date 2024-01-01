fastly_info.edge.is_tls

BOOL, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

True if the client request is made over a TLS-secured connection.

If the server processing the request is acting as a shield, then the client will be another Fastly POP, not the end-user device. When that happens this variable reports whether the shielding connection uses TLS, not whether the end user's connection uses TLS.

This is a good way to detect whether a server is directly handling a request that is from an end user and that is not secure: