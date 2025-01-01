Writing VCL code
Whether you use snippets or custom VCL to write VCL code, the features available in the language are the same. This section summarises some of the most common VCL use cases.
TIP: Many common use cases for VCL are explored in our code examples gallery. The best practices guide also helps you understand how to avoid pitfalls and write safer, more secure edge code. Our fiddle tool also allows you to interactively write and execute VCL code without logging into Fastly, giving you space to experiment and test your ideas.
Manipulating headers
The
set and
unset statements allow for setting and unsetting HTTP headers on requests and responses. For example, in
vcl_fetch, you could write:
set beresp.http.Cache-Control = "public, max-age=3600";unset beresp.http.x-goog-request-id;
The
{OBJ-NAME}.http.{HEADER-NAME} pattern is available for
req,
bereq,
resp,
beresp, and
obj. See VCL variables for details of where each of these is available, but in general:
|To add/remove headers on...
|...use this
|Example use cases
|Client request
req.http.{NAME} in
vcl_recv
|Remove cookie header to strip credentials
Store data to refer to later in VCL
|Backend request
bereq.http.{NAME} in
vcl_miss and
vcl_pass
|Add authentication headers
|Backend response
beresp.http.{NAME} in
vcl_fetch
|Set browser cache TTL
Remove superfluous origin response headers
|Client response
resp.http.{NAME} in
vcl_deliver
|Set cookies
|Synthetic response
obj.http.{NAME} in
vcl_error
|Set the content-type of the
synthetic response
URLs and query strings
The
req.url variable contains the URL (path and query) being requested by the client, and is copied into
bereq.url when making a request to a backend. The path and query can be separately accessed as
req.url.path and
req.url.qs. Consider using
querystring.get and
querystring.set to manipulate query parameters.
querystring.filter can remove unwanted query parameters:
Using regular expressions on the URL path is a common way to route requests to different backends, by setting
req.backend:
Cookies
Since the
Cookie header is a comma-delimited list of individual cookies, you can access a named cookie using subfield accessor syntax. Often this is usefully combined with a regular expression match to extract parts of a structured cookie value. For example, if you have a cookie called
auth, which has a value such as
52b93cff.165826435.d783dad8-ebb9-4475-b6fb-68ce83f90f12, you could use the following VCL to isolate the
auth cookie, and then extract the various parts of it into distinct HTTP headers:
if (req.http.cookie:auth ~ "^([0-9a-f]+).(\d+).([\w-]+)$") { set req.http.Auth-SessionID = re.group.1; set req.http.Auth-CreditCount = re.group.2; set req.http.Auth-DisplayName = re.group.3;}
To write cookies, construct a
Set-Cookie header on the client response, normally in
vcl_deliver. Using
set will overwrite any existing header with the same name, so if you may be setting multiple cookies in the same response, use
add instead. It's also wise, when setting cookies on a response, to prevent the client or any downstream entity from caching it.
add resp.http.set-cookie = "auth=52b93cff.165826435.d783dad8-ebb9-4475-b6fb-68ce83f90f12; max-age=86400; path=/";set resp.http.cache-control = "private, no-store";
Logging
Fastly supports logging data to a variety of specific vendors and generic endpoints. In VCL, you can emit a log message from anywhere in your VCL code using the
log statement:
log "syslog " + req.service_id + " my-log-endpoint :: " + req.url;
All log statements in VCL take the form
log "syslog {service_id} {log_endpoint_name} :: {log_message}. For more information on configuring log endpoints, and how to use them, see our Logging overview.
Controlling the cache
Fastly respects freshness-related HTTP headers sent in origin responses, such as
Cache-Control,
Last-Modified, and
Expires. You can override this behavior using VCL in
vcl_fetch, by setting the values of
beresp.ttl,
beresp.stale_while_revalidate, and
beresp.stale_if_error.
set beresp.ttl = 30m;
Regardless of HTTP headers or explicit instructions in VCL, the cache may be disabled if the response has an HTTP status that does not support caching. A
200 (OK) response is considered cacheable, while a
500 (Internal Server Error) is not. You can change this decision by setting
beresp.cacheable. For more information, read our HTTP semantics overview.
IMPORTANT: Setting the value of headers such as
Cache-Control using VCL will not have any affect on whether or for how long the response is cached by Fastly (use
beresp.ttl instead), but setting a
Cache-Control header on a response is a good way to control whether the response is cached on the end user's device.
To disable caching entirely, execute a
return(pass) from
vcl_recv or
vcl_fetch. Doing so in
vcl_recv offers better performance because it allows us to skip request collapsing.
Synthetic responses
When an error occurs during request or response processing, the
vcl_error subroutine will be executed, and an HTTP response will be created within Fastly. You can trigger this behavior explicitly using the
error statement:
error 601;
If you trigger an error manually as shown above, pass a number in the 600-699 range (learn more about HTTP statuses used by Fastly). Then catch that error number in
vcl_error:
if (obj.status == 601) { set obj.status = 200; set obj.http.content-type = "text/plain"; synthetic "OK"; return(deliver);}
When
vcl_error is executed, a new, 'synthetic' HTTP response is created and represented by
obj. Use
set with
obj.http.{NAME} and
obj.status to set the headers and response status of the object, and the
synthetic statement to populate the response body.