bw
Converts an image to black and white (1-bit color).
Syntax
bw={value}bw={value},{luminance}
Allowed values
|Value
|Description
threshold
|Uses a luminance threshold to convert the image to black and white.
atkinson
|Uses Atkinson dithering to convert the image to black and white.
Sub-parameters
|Param
|Units
|Description
luminance
Number
|Luminance threshold between 0 and 100. Determines the cutoff point for when pixels are rendered as black or white. A higher value produces a darker image.
Notes
- The
luminancesub-parameter is only allowed when the
valueis set to
threshold. For example:
bw=threshold,35.
- The output produced when using
bwis not grayscale. It is true 1-bit color where every pixel is either black or white.
- When using
bw, it is recommended to set the
formatparameter to
auto. This helps ensure the image produced has the smallest file size by using lossless compression. Lossy output with 1-bit color may introduce compression artifacts and also increase the file size of the image.
Examples
Click the link to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.
|Example usage
|Description
?bw=threshold&format=auto
|Convert the image to black and white using the
threshold method and the default
luminance value.
?bw=threshold,75&format=auto
|Convert the image to black and white using the
threshold method with a
luminance value of
75.
?bw=atkinson&format=auto
|Convert the image to black and white using Atkinson dithering.