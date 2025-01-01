viewbox

Allows SVG output images to scale beyond the specified width and height.

Syntax

viewbox={value}

Allowed values

Value Description 1 Remove explicit width and height properties in the output image in favor of a single viewBox property.

Notes

This is useful when you have an SVG that you want rendered using relative sizes as opposed to an explicit width and height (for example, in a flexible layout). Using viewbox allows the rendered SVG to scale to fit the dimensions of the parent element on the page. This parameter only works with format=svg . It is ignored when the format is set to anything else.

Examples

