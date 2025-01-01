viewbox
Allows SVG output images to scale beyond the specified width and height.
Syntax
viewbox={value}
Allowed values
|Value
|Description
1
|Remove explicit
width and
height properties in the output image in favor of a single
viewBox property.
Notes
- This is useful when you have an SVG that you want rendered using relative sizes as opposed to an explicit width and height (for example, in a flexible layout). Using
viewboxallows the rendered SVG to scale to fit the dimensions of the parent element on the page.
- This parameter only works with
format=svg. It is ignored when the format is set to anything else.
Examples
Click the link to view the transformed image using a demo Fastly IO service.
|Example usage
|Description
?format=svg&width=1000&viewbox=1
|Resize the image to 1000px wide and render as an SVG using viewbox