.Net Core module install
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
Requirements
- .NET Core 2.1 or later.
- Verify you have installed the Next-Gen WAF agent for your platform (e.g., Linux or Windows). Check out our Getting started with the agent guide.
Installation
Download the latest Signal Sciences HTTP middleware using one these methods:
- Directly from https://dl.signalsciences.net/?prefix=sigsci-module-dotnetcore/
- Via Nuget
Add the Signal Sciences HTTP middleware to your project. Replace
<packagePath>with the path to
SignalSciences.HttpMiddleware.<version>.nupkgand
<sourcePath>with the folder-based package source to which the package will be added:nuget add <packagePath> -Source <sourcePath> -Expanddotnet add package SignalSciences.HttpMiddleware -s <sourcePath>
Add the following sections to your application's
appsettings.jsonfile:{"SigsciOptions": {"AgentEndPoint": "127.0.0.1:2345"}}
Configure the HTTP request pipeline with
Configure:Configure(IApplicationBuilder app, IHostingEnvironment env) {var sigsciOptions = Configuration.GetSection("SigsciOptions").Get<SigSciOptions>();app.UseSigSciHandler(sigsciOptions);}
Restart the web site service.
Ensure the
AgentEndPoint value is set to the same IP and port configured with the Next-Gen WAF agent's
rpc-address value. See the Windows agent installation documentation for additional information about Windows agent configuration options.
.NET Core module configuration
|Option
|Default
|Description
AgentEndPoint
|required, no default
|The TCP endpoint (
host:port) that the Agent is listening on.
host can be either a hostname or an IPv4 or IPv6 address.
AgentRpcTimeoutMillis
|optional, default: 200
|Maximum number of milliseconds allowed for each RPC call to the Agent.
MaxPostSize
|optional, default: 100000
|A request body above this size will not be sent to the Agent.
AnomalySize
|optional, default: 524288
|If the HTTP response is this size or larger, log it with the Agent.
AnomalyDurationMillis
|optional, default: 1000
|If the response took longer than this number of milliseconds, log it with the Agent.
ExpectedContentTypes
|optional, no default
|Adds custom types that allow inspection to the conditional content-type list.
Sample advanced .NET Core module configuration
{ "SigsciOptions": { "AnomalySize": 200000, "AgentRPCTimeoutMillis": 200, "MaxPostSize": 50000, "AnomalyDurationMillis": 1000, "AgentEndPoint": "127.0.0.1:2345", "ExpectedContentTypes": "application/custom-abc application/hal-test" }}