.Net module install

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

Requirements

  • .NET Framework 4.6.2 or higher.
  • Verify you have installed the Next-Gen WAF agent for Windows. This will ensure the appropriate folder structure is in place on your file system.
  • Download the latest .NET Module, or get it via Nuget.

Install

  1. Download the latest Next-Gen WAF module for .Net via one of these methods:

  2. Extract the contents of sigsci-module-dotnet-x.x.x.zip to your application's bin directory.

  3. Add the following sections to your application's web.config file:

    <configuration>
        ...
        <configSections>
            <section name="SignalSciencesModule" type="SignalSciences.ModuleConfiguration"/>
        </configSections>
    

        ...
        <system.webServer>
            <modules>
                <add name="SignalSciencesModule" type="SignalSciences.HttpModule"/>
            </modules>
        </system.webServer>
        ...
    

        <SignalSciencesModule agentEndPoint="127.0.0.1:737" />
        ...
    </configuration>

  4. Restart the web site service.

Ensure the AgentEndPoint value is set to the same IP and port configured with the Next-Gen WAF agent's rpc-address value. See the Windows agent installation documentation for additional information about Windows agent configuration options.

.NET module configuration

OptionDefaultDescription
agentEndPointrequired, no defaultThe TCP endpoint (host:port) that the Agent is listening on. host can be either a hostname or an IPv4 or IPv6 address.
filterHeadersoptional, no defaultComma-separated list of request and response headers that should not be sent to the Agent. Case insensitive. Regardless of configuration, it always includes Cookie, Set-Cookie, Authorization and X-Auth-Token.
agentRpcTimeoutMillisoptional, default: 200Maximum number of milliseconds allowed for each RPC call to the Agent.
agentConnectionPoolSizeoptional, default: 10Number of connections that, once opened, will be retained in a pool.
maxPostSizeoptional, default: 100000A request body above this size will not be sent to the Agent.
anomalySizeoptional, default: 524288If the HTTP response is this size or larger, log it with the Agent.
anomalyDurationMillisoptional, default: 1000If the response took longer than this number of milliseconds, log it with the Agent.

Sample advanced .NET module configuration

<SignalSciencesModule
            agentEndPoint="127.0.0.1:737"
            filterHeaders="X-My-Private-Header, X-My-Other-Header"
            agentRpcTimeoutMillis="200"
            agentConnectionPoolSize="10"
            maxPostSize="100000"
            anomalySize="524288"
            anomalyDurationMillis="1000"
            />

