Node.js module install
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
The Next-Gen WAF Node.js module is compatible with Node 0.10 through 18.X. All dependencies are specified in the
npm-shrinkwrap.json file.
Installation
Install the latest version from npmjs.com:
$ npm install sigsci-module-nodejs
For specific releases prior to 1.5.3, installation can be performed from the release archive. Replace
<VERSION> with the specific version number:
$ npm install https://dl.signalsciences.net/sigsci-module-nodejs/<VERSION>/sigsci-module-nodejs-<VERSION>.tgz
See the package archive for a list of available versions.
Usage
How to incorporate the Next-Gen WAF Node.js module will depend on your application.
Native applications
If your application invokes
http.createServer directly, use the native API.
Above your application code, import the Next-Gen WAF Node.js module by adding the following lines:var Sigsci = require('sigsci-module-nodejs')// Your application code
Below your application code, create a
Sigsciobject:// Your application codevar sigsci = new Sigsci({path: '/var/run/sigsci.sock'// Other parameters here})
Wrap the dispatcher with
sigsci.wrap. Replace the
http.createServer(dispatcher).listen(8085, '127.0.0.1')line with:http.createServer(sigsci.wrap(dispatcher)).listen(8085, '127.0.0.1')
Example
var Sigsci = require('sigsci-module-nodejs')
// Your application code
var sigsci = new Sigsci({ path: '/var/run/sigsci.sock' // Other parameters here})
http.createServer(sigsci.wrap(dispatcher)).listen(8085, '127.0.0.1')
Node.js Express
The Node.js Express module is exposed as Express middleware and is typically inserted as the first middleware, immediately below the
var app = express() statement. See the Express Using Middleware documentation for more details.
Above your application code, import the Next-Gen WAF Node.js module by adding the following lines:var Sigsci = require('sigsci-module-nodejs')// Your application code
Below your application code, create a
Sigsciobject:// Your application codevar sigsci = new Sigsci({path: '/var/run/sigsci.sock'// other parameters here})
Below the
var app = express()line, insert the Node.js module middleware:var app = express()app.use(sigsci.express())// You can still call other middleware and routesapp.use(...)app.get('/route', ...)
Example
var Sigsci = require('sigsci-module-nodejs')
// Your application code
var sigsci = new Sigsci({path: '/var/run/sigsci.sock'// other parameters here})
var app = express()app.use(sigsci.express())
// You can still call other middleware and routesapp.use(...)app.get('/route', ...)
Node.js Restify
Installing the Next-Gen WAF module for Restify is similar to Node.js, except that 404 errors are handled differently in Restify. For best results, Signal Sciences should hook into the
NotFound event. See the Restify node server api for more details.
Node.js Hapi v17 & v18
At the top of your application, add the following:
var Sigsci = require('sigsci-module-nodejs')const Hapi = require('@hapi/hapi')
var sigsci = new Sigsci({ path: '/var/run/sigsci.sock' // see other options below})const init = async() => { // Creating a server const server = Hapi.Server({ port: 8085 });
server.ext('onRequest', sigsci.hapi17()) server.events.on('response', sigsci.hapiEnding()) // Add SigSci request lifecycle methods, e.g. // server.route({ // method: ['POST', 'PUT', 'PATCH', 'DELETE'], // config: { // payload: { // parse: false, // maxBytes: 10 * 1024 * 1024, // output: 'data' // } // }, // path: '/response', // handler: responseHandler // })};init();
Node.js Hapi v14
At the top of your application, add the following:
var Sigsci = require('sigsci-module-nodejs')
var sigsci = new Sigsci({ path: '/var/run/sigsci.sock' // see other options below})// Creating a Serverconst Hapi = require('hapi')const server = Hapi.Server({ port: 8085});// Add SigSci request lifecycle methods, e.g.// server.route({// method: ['GET', 'POST', 'PUT', 'PATCH', 'DELETE'],// path: '/dynamic/response',// handler: responseHandler// })
server.ext('onRequest', sigsci.hapi14())server.on('response', sigsci.hapiEnding())server.start((err) => { if (err) { throw err } console.log('Server running at:', server.info.uri)})
Node.js KOA
At the top of your application, add the following:
const Koa = require('koa');const Router = require('koa-router');var Sigsci = require('sigsci-module-nodejs')const server = new Koa();const router = new Router();var sigsci = new Sigsci({ path: '/var/run/sigsci.sock'// see other options below})
// add lifecycle methods here// var dispatcher = async function (ctx) {// let req = ctx.req// let res = ctx.res // add your code here// }
// setup your endpoints here// router.all('/response', dispatcher)
server.use(sigsci.koa())server.use(router.routes())
server.listen(8085);
Configuration
You can module configuration options directly in the
Sigsci object:
var sigsci = new Sigsci({path: '/var/run/sigsci.sock'...})
|Name
|Description
port
|Specifies the port to connect to the agent via TCP. If this is set, the
path parameter is ignored.
host
|Specifies the IP address to connect to the agent via TCP (optional). Default:
localhost
path
|Specifies the Unix Domain Socket to connect to the agent via UDS.
socketTimeout
|Number of milliseconds to wait for a response from the agent. After this time the module allows the original request to pass (i.e. fail open).
maxPostSize
|Controls the maximum size in bytes of a POST body that is sent to the agent. If the body is larger than this value, the post body is not sent to the agent. This allows control over performance (larger POST bodies take longer to process) and to prevent DoS attacks.
log
|The function to use to log error messages. By default it will be something to the effect of:
function (msg) { console.log(util.format('SIGSCI %s', msg))
anomalySize
|Threshold between calculated and reported context response size. Default:
524288
anomalyDurationMillis
|Internal post processing duration limit. Default:
1000
timeoutMillis
|Fail open timeout for Agent decision engine. Default:
200
expectedContentTypes
|A space delimited list of custom content-types to support.
extendContentTypes
|A boolean, enables extended content inspection. Default:
false
Additional details and default values are available in the
SigSci.js file.
Next Steps
Verify the agent and module installation and explore module options.