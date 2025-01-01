Java module
These articles describe how to install the Java module.
The Next-Gen WAF Java module can be deployed through Dropwizard. Download Download the Next-Gen WAF Java module manually or access it with…
Read more »
The Next-Gen WAF Java module can be deployed in several ways: As a Servlet filter As a Jetty handler As a Netty handler With Dropwizard On…
Read more »
Requirements Jetty 9.2.x, 9.4.x, 10.0.x or 11.0.x Supported Application Types For Jetty specific implementations, we support a…
Read more »
The Next-Gen WAF Netty module is implemented as a handler which inspects HttpRequest events before forwarding the event to the next…
Read more »
Requirements A Servlet 3.x compliant Java servlet container (e.g., Tomcat 7.0.x.+, Jetty 9+, GlassFish 3.0+). Supported Application Types…
Read more »
Compatibility The Next-Gen WAF Java module is compatible with WebLogic version 12c (12.2.1) or higher. Installation To deploy the Next-Gen…
Read more »