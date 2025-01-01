  1. Home
IBM HTTP Server

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

Limitations and considerations

To install the IBM HTTP Server (IHS):

  • IHS must be installed in /opt/IBM/HTTPServer. If IHS is installed in a different path, use the appropriate path for your IHS installation.
  • IHS must be installed on CentOS. If assistance is needed with another platform, contact support.

Installation

  1. Install the Next-Gen WAF agent for your operating system.

  2. If you're on IHS 9.0.0 or higher, download the Next-Gen WAF module package:

    Replace <VERSION> with the latest module version found here: https://dl.signalsciences.net/?prefix=sigsci-module-apache/

    If using IBM HTTP Server (IHS), the Next-Gen WAF Apache module is the appropriate module to install as IHS is based on Apache HTTP Server.

    1. Download the Apache module.

      $ wget https://dl.signalsciences.net/sigsci-module-apache/<VERSION>/centos/el6/sigsci-module-apache-<VERSION>.el6-1.x86_64.tar.gz

    2. Extract the Apache module.

      $ tar -xzf sigsci-module-apache-<VERSION>.el6-1.x86_64.tar.gz

  3. If you're on IHS 8.5* or lower, download the Next-Gen WAF module package:

    Replace <VERSION> with the latest module version found here: https://dl.signalsciences.net/?prefix=sigsci-module-apache/

    If using IBM HTTP Server (IHS), the Next-Gen WAF Apache module is the appropriate module to install as IHS is based on Apache HTTP Server.

    1. Download the Apache module.

      $ wget https://dl.signalsciences.net/sigsci-module-apache/<VERSION>/centos/el7/sigsci-module-apache-<VERSION>.el7-1.x86_64.tar.gz

    2. Extract the Apache module.

      $ tar -xzf sigsci-module-apache-<VERSION>.el7-1.x86_64.tar.gz

  4. Copy the module to the IBM HTTP Server modules directory.

    $ cp mod_signalsciences.so /opt/IBM/HTTPServer/modules

  5. In /opt/IBM/HTTPServer/conf/httpd.conf, add the LoadModule directive.

    LoadModule signalsciences_module modules/mod_signalsciences.so

  6. Restart the IBM HTTP Server.

    $ /opt/IBM/HTTPServer/bin/apachectl restart

