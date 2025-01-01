IBM HTTP Server
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
Limitations and considerations
To install the IBM HTTP Server (IHS):
- IHS must be installed in
/opt/IBM/HTTPServer. If IHS is installed in a different path, use the appropriate path for your IHS installation.
- IHS must be installed on CentOS. If assistance is needed with another platform, contact support.
Installation
Install the Next-Gen WAF agent for your operating system.
If you're on IHS 9.0.0 or higher, download the Next-Gen WAF module package:Replace
<VERSION>with the latest module version found here: https://dl.signalsciences.net/?prefix=sigsci-module-apache/
If using IBM HTTP Server (IHS), the Next-Gen WAF Apache module is the appropriate module to install as IHS is based on Apache HTTP Server.
Download the Apache module.$ wget https://dl.signalsciences.net/sigsci-module-apache/<VERSION>/centos/el6/sigsci-module-apache-<VERSION>.el6-1.x86_64.tar.gz
Extract the Apache module.$ tar -xzf sigsci-module-apache-<VERSION>.el6-1.x86_64.tar.gz
If you're on IHS 8.5* or lower, download the Next-Gen WAF module package:Replace
Download the Apache module.$ wget https://dl.signalsciences.net/sigsci-module-apache/<VERSION>/centos/el7/sigsci-module-apache-<VERSION>.el7-1.x86_64.tar.gz
Extract the Apache module.$ tar -xzf sigsci-module-apache-<VERSION>.el7-1.x86_64.tar.gz
Copy the module to the IBM HTTP Server modules directory.$ cp mod_signalsciences.so /opt/IBM/HTTPServer/modules
In
/opt/IBM/HTTPServer/conf/httpd.conf, add the
LoadModuledirective.LoadModule signalsciences_module modules/mod_signalsciences.so
Restart the IBM HTTP Server.$ /opt/IBM/HTTPServer/bin/apachectl restart