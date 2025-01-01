Installing the Apache module

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

Our Apache module is distributed in binary form as an Apache shared module.

Compatibility and requirements

Our Apache module requires the following:

Alpine Amazon Linux Debian Red Hat Ubuntu Windows Apache 2.2 or 2.4

The Next-Gen WAF agent must be installed.

Installing the Apache module

To install the apache module, complete the steps from the tab that matches your operating system:

Alpine Amazon Linux Debian Red Hat Ubuntu Windows Install the Apache module. $ sudo apk add sigsci-module-apache If mod_signalsciences.conf is not present under /etc/apache2/conf.d/*.conf in your Apache configuration file ( apache2.conf or httpd.conf ), enable the Next-Gen WAF module by adding the following line to the file after the Dynamic Shared Object (DSO) Support section. LoadModule signalsciences_module modules/mod_signalsciences.so Restart the Apache web service. $ sudo rc-service apache2 restart Verify the agent and module installation.

Next steps

After you've installed the Apache module, you can explore different module options.

Related content