Installing the Apache module

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

Our Apache module is distributed in binary form as an Apache shared module.

Compatibility and requirements

Our Apache module requires the following:

  1. Alpine
  2. Amazon Linux
  3. Debian
  4. Red Hat
  5. Ubuntu
  6. Windows
  • Apache 2.2 or 2.4
  • The Next-Gen WAF agent must be installed.

Installing the Apache module

To install the apache module, complete the steps from the tab that matches your operating system:

  1. Alpine
  2. Amazon Linux
  3. Debian
  4. Red Hat
  5. Ubuntu
  6. Windows

  1. Install the Apache module.

    $ sudo apk add sigsci-module-apache

  2. If mod_signalsciences.conf is not present under /etc/apache2/conf.d/*.conf in your Apache configuration file (apache2.conf or httpd.conf), enable the Next-Gen WAF module by adding the following line to the file after the Dynamic Shared Object (DSO) Support section.

    LoadModule signalsciences_module modules/mod_signalsciences.so

  3. Restart the Apache web service.

    $ sudo rc-service apache2 restart

  4. Verify the agent and module installation.

Next steps

After you've installed the Apache module, you can explore different module options.

