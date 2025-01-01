  1. Home
Upgrading the Apache module

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

Check the Apache changelog to see what's new in the Apache Module.

Our Module package is distributed in our package repositories. If you haven't already, configure our repository on your system.

Upgrading the Apache module on Ubuntu/Debian systems

  1. Upgrade the Apache module package.

    $ sudo apt-get update
    $ sudo apt-get install sigsci-module-apache

  2. Restart your Apache service.

Upgrading the Apache module on Red Hat/CentOS systems

  1. Upgrade the Apache module package

    $ sudo yum update
    $ sudo yum install sigsci-module-apache

  2. Restart your Apache service.

