Installing the Java Module on Weblogic

Compatibility

The Next-Gen WAF Java module is compatible with WebLogic version 12c (12.2.1) or higher.

Installation

To deploy the Next-Gen WAF Java module on WebLogic servers, you must first add it to your application as a servlet filter.

Then, deploy your application to your WebLogic server through the same process you would deploy any other Web Application.

Module Configuration

Option Default Description rpcServerURI Required, tcp://127.0.0.1:9999 The Unix domain socket or TCP connection to communicate with the agent. rpcTimeout Required, 300ms The timeout in milliseconds that the RPC client waits for a response back from the agent. maxResponseTime Optional, no default The maximum time in seconds that the server response time will be evaluated against (i.e., to see if it exceeds this value) to determine if the module should send a post request to the agent. maxResponseSize Optional, no default The maximum size in bytes that the server response size will be evaluated against (i.e. to see if it exceeds this value) to determine if the module should send a post request to the agent. maxPost Optional, no default The maximum POST body size in bytes that can be sent to the Next-Gen WAF agent. For any POST body size exceeding this limit, the module will not send the request to the agent for detection. asyncStartFix Optional, false This can be set to true to workaround missing request body when handling requests asynchronously in servlets. altResponseCodes Optional, no default Space separated alternative agent response codes used to block the request in addition to 406. For example 403 429 503 . excludeCidrBlock Optional, no default A comma-delimited list of CIDR blocks or specific IP addresses to be excluded from filter processing. excludeIpRange Optional, no default A comma-delimited list of IP ranges or specific IP addresses to be excluded from filter processing. excludePath Optional, no default A comma-delimited list of paths to be excluded from filter processing. If the URL starts with the specified value it will be excluded. Matching is case-insensitive. excludeHost Optional, no default A comma-delimited list of host names to be excluded from filter processing. Matching is case-insensitive.

Sample module configuration:

Module configuration changes must be made in the <!-- Signal Sciences Filter --> section of your application's web.xml file:

< filter > < filter-name > sigSciFilter </ filter-name > < filter-class > com.signalsciences.servlet.filter.SigSciFilter </ filter-class > < async-supported > true </ async-supported > < init-param > < param-name > rpcTimeout </ param-name > < param-value > 500 </ param-value > </ init-param > < init-param > < param-name > asyncStartFix </ param-name > < param-value > true </ param-value > </ init-param > </ filter > < filter-mapping > < filter-name > sigSciFilter </ filter-name > < url-pattern > /* </ url-pattern > </ filter-mapping >

