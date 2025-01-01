Installing the Java Module on Weblogic
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
Compatibility
The Next-Gen WAF Java module is compatible with WebLogic version 12c (12.2.1) or higher.
Installation
To deploy the Next-Gen WAF Java module on WebLogic servers, you must first add it to your application as a servlet filter.
Then, deploy your application to your WebLogic server through the same process you would deploy any other Web Application.
Module Configuration
|Option
|Default
|Description
rpcServerURI
|Required,
tcp://127.0.0.1:9999
|The Unix domain socket or TCP connection to communicate with the agent.
rpcTimeout
|Required, 300ms
|The timeout in milliseconds that the RPC client waits for a response back from the agent.
maxResponseTime
|Optional, no default
|The maximum time in seconds that the server response time will be evaluated against (i.e., to see if it exceeds this value) to determine if the module should send a post request to the agent.
maxResponseSize
|Optional, no default
|The maximum size in bytes that the server response size will be evaluated against (i.e. to see if it exceeds this value) to determine if the module should send a post request to the agent.
maxPost
|Optional, no default
|The maximum POST body size in bytes that can be sent to the Next-Gen WAF agent. For any POST body size exceeding this limit, the module will not send the request to the agent for detection.
asyncStartFix
|Optional, false
|This can be set to
true to workaround missing request body when handling requests asynchronously in servlets.
altResponseCodes
|Optional, no default
|Space separated alternative agent response codes used to block the request in addition to 406. For example
403 429 503.
excludeCidrBlock
|Optional, no default
|A comma-delimited list of CIDR blocks or specific IP addresses to be excluded from filter processing.
excludeIpRange
|Optional, no default
|A comma-delimited list of IP ranges or specific IP addresses to be excluded from filter processing.
excludePath
|Optional, no default
|A comma-delimited list of paths to be excluded from filter processing. If the URL starts with the specified value it will be excluded. Matching is case-insensitive.
excludeHost
|Optional, no default
|A comma-delimited list of host names to be excluded from filter processing. Matching is case-insensitive.
Sample module configuration:
Module configuration changes must be made in the
<!-- Signal Sciences Filter --> section of your application's
web.xml file:
<!-- Signal Sciences Filter --><filter> <filter-name>sigSciFilter</filter-name> <filter-class>com.signalsciences.servlet.filter.SigSciFilter</filter-class> <async-supported>true</async-supported><init-param> <param-name>rpcTimeout</param-name> <param-value>500</param-value></init-param> <init-param> <param-name>asyncStartFix</param-name> <param-value>true</param-value></init-param></filter><filter-mapping> <filter-name>sigSciFilter</filter-name> <url-pattern>/*</url-pattern></filter-mapping><!-- end Signal Sciences Filter -->