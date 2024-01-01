client.socket.tcpi_delivery_rate

INTEGER, read-only .

Available inrecvdeliverlogerror

The recent effective delivery bandwidth of the connection towards the client in bytes per second. This gives a reasonable estimate of current connection performance by excluding periods when the connection was idle due to lack of application data to send.

Try it out

client.socket.tcpi_delivery_rate is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.