tls.client.tlsexts_list_txt
STRING, read-only.
Available inrecvhashdeliverlog
The list of TLS extensions supported by the client, rendered as text in a colon-separated list. The value returned will be consistent with the IANA Cipher Suite Name.
User contributed notesBETA
