tls.client.cipher
STRING, read-only.
Available inrecvhashdeliverlog
The cipher suite used to secure the client TLS connection. The value returned will be consistent with the OpenSSL Name.
Examples
"ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256"
